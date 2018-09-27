Cash to help families

A Rothesay-based charity has landed a major grant to help support its work with vulnerable and low income families on the island.

Bute Advice Centre has been awarded £20,000 by the Scottish Children’s Lottery to enable it to help parents to improve financial skills, knowledge and confidence – including budgeting, saving and being credit aware –- helping to provide the best possible start for children in low income families.

It will also fund family events and day trips promoting education, the arts and sporting opportunities.

Julie Semple, centre manager, said: “This grant from the Scottish Children’s Lottery is a fantastic opportunity to support local families on Bute, providing activities that would otherwise have been very challenging for parents to offer.

“Families will be supported to maximise their income through the uptake of in and out of work benefits, and for those unable to work due to disability, advisers will support families to access disability benefits and services for children, parents and carers. By helping parents and carers develop better financial management skills, families will be strengthened and made more resilient – all through the support given by the Scottish Children’s Lottery.”

The Scottish Children’s Lottery was launched in October 2016 to raise money for children in Scotland, with proceeds helping to improve the lives of children right across the country and make a real difference to those who need it most.

Dame Anne Begg is trustee of Chance to Flourish, a society lottery under the Scottish Children’s Lottery and supports projects that work within the area of social development of pre-school children, their families and carers.

She said: “I am delighted that we are able to provide funding for Bute Advice Centre from the monies generated from the Scottish Children’s Lottery, which was established to promote and support the development and potential of children and young people in Scotland.”