Bangers go down a treat with judges

Rothesay butcher Macqueen’s has been celebrating another award-winning result after capturing the taste buds of the judges at the recent Scottish Craft Butchers Awards.

David Macqueen won Gold for his Chip Shop Curry Sausage and Silver for his Premium Steak and Cracked Black Pepper Sausage.

Both were submitted for grilling by the experts at an evaluation held at Forth Valley College last month. The results were announced at the Craft Butchers regional meeting held at the Glynhill Hotel, Renfrew, last week.

The event attracted an entry of 276 from sausage makers all over Scotland from Orkney to Solway.

Judges were drawn from the meat industry experts and enthusiastic sausage aficionados.

Paul Boyle, Scottish Craft Butchers president, said: “All butchers think we make the best products but it’s not until you pitch them against others that you find out just how good they really are.

“To win in this evaluation is a great honour because the standards are high and by highlighting the best available this serves as an important signpost for sausage lovers on the quest for the best.”