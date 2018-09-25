Artist in residence appointed

Mount Stuart Trust has named Malcolm MacKenzie as the successful candidate for its inaugural emerging artist residency.

In creating an opportunity for emerging artists, Mount Stuart aims to expand its continuing Contemporary Visual Arts Programme to support an artist at an early stage in their career whose practice is rooted in social engagement.

The residency is supported by Creative Scotland.

Malcolm Mackenzie was born in Broadford on the Isle of Skye and grew up in Plockton, Wester Ross, where he still lives. He graduated from Glasgow School of Art this year with BA Hons First Class in Sculpture & Environmental Art.

He has a particular interest in place, community and understanding the changing nature of Scotland’s rural areas.

He said: “Personal contradictions drive my practice and explore the challenges faced by these fragile areas when considering both the need to protect them as places for solitude and wilderness, and a real and pressing need to develop and consider new opportunities beyond tourism, enabling rural communities to compete and survive in an increasingly populated, connected and globalised world.”

On Bute he proposes to start the residency by making himself available to the island community, offering his labour in exchange for sharing favourite walks and special places that islanders cherish.

This introduction will lead to a mapping of stories, memories, walks and areas of interest.

He added: “The residency programme takes place at a time of year, when the tourists have gone home and work on the land has slowed down – this is important as it allows me to get to the core ‘community’ rather than the visitors’ view.”