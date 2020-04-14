Incredible spirit of Scotland’s future NHS workforce

More than 2000 final year nursing and midwifery students have stepped forward to join the NHS Scotland workforce during the coronavirus pandemic.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has praised the commitment of those who are taking on frontline roles early, ahead of formally joining the workforce at the end of August.

So far around 12,000 students and returners from health and social care have come forward to offer their skills during the pandemic.

The First Minister said: “We are asking a lot of nursing and midwifery students to step up at this unprecedented time when they have already experienced significant disruption as they come to the end of their courses.

“Their experience will be vital in the coming months as we work to save as many lives as possible.

“Our response to the COVID-19 outbreak is going to require a huge effort across all areas of health and social care.

“It is still possible for others to offer their support. If they are willing and able I’d encourage them to do so.

“The commitment and enthusiasm of these volunteers, as with all of our NHS workers, deserves recognition and the gratitude of every one of us in Scotland.”

Fiona McQueen, the chief nursing officer, added: “I want to thank every student who has volunteered their support. The response we have received shows the incredible spirit of our future NHS workforce.”