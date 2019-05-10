Community members required for locality planning group

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is looking for two enthusiastic people to become members in the Bute and Cowal locality planning groups.

Locality Planning Groups come together to develop a locality plan, influence priorities in their local area, agree mechanisms for all members to contribute to the delivery of actions at a local level and review and regularly report progress to the Strategic Planning Group.

Anyone who experiences or cares for someone who experiences Health and Social Care services are eligible to apply. They can either be nominated by someone (with the nominees’ permission) or can nominate themselves. Volunteer expenses will be

The deadline for responses in May 17. Contact Jay Wilkinson, Public Involvement Officer by email nhs.abhscp@nhs.net or by post at: Freepost RRYT-TKEE-RHBZ, Blarbuie Road, Lochgilhead, Argyll, PA31 8LD.