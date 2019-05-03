Bute dialysis unit out to tender

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has announced that the Bute Dialysis Unit project is now at the tendering stage.

The appointed contractors will undertake the adaptation of the existing hospital ward to provide a dedicated dialysis facility while maintaining the current bed complement.

The HSCP, Bute Kidney Patients Support Group and the DR J N Marshall (Island of Bute) Memorial Trust are committed to working closely to deliver a safe and sustainable dialysis service. The work to be carried out will consist of sufficient space to house three renal dialysis chairs, and meet all the operational and infection control standards to ensure that patients are provided with the highest quality of care.

Kristin Gillies, Argyll and Bute HSCP senior service planning manager, said: “I am delighted with the progress the team are making with this project for the Bute community. This is an extremely exciting time for Victoria Hospital and the Health and Social Care Partnership, and we aim to replicate the success of the Campbeltown Dialysis service.

“There is a considerable amount of alterations required within the hospital to modify the existing facilities to create the dialysis unit while ensuring that all existing services within the hospital are maintained.

“It is anticipated that the dialysis unit will be completed and operational by the end of this calendar year.

“Patients who will be using this service in the near future will benefit from a significant reduction in their travel as they will no longer have to travel to Inverclyde for dialysis.”