Argyll and Bute HSCP supports Men’s Health Week: Key numbers that all men need to know

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) is supporting Men’s Health Week, which takes place from June 10-16 and the focus this year is men’s health by numbers.

Angela Coll from the Argyll and Bute HSCP’s Public Health Team, said: “Men’s Health Week takes place June 10-16 and this year the focus is on looking at the key numbers that men need to know about their own health. The Men’s Health Forum is raising awareness of seven numbers that all men need to know and five statistics that policy-makers and service-providers need to know if they are to reach men effectively.

“For men who want to get to know their numbers better, the forum is also publishing Man MOT, a new interactive manual that enables men to check their own health and then challenges them to do better. The Man MOT has 25 health challenges in total.”

The key numbers for men include: 37 – a waist size of 37 inches or above puts you at increased of heart disease, diabetes and cancer; 150 – men should aim for 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week; 5 - we should aim to eat 5 portions of fruit and veg a day; 14 - maximum 14 units of alcohol a week; 10 - cigarette smokers die 10 years younger on average than non-smokers; 120/80 - normal blood pressure; 75 - 75 per cent of suicides are by men.

Angela continued: “These figures are startling and highlight that one man in five dies before he is old enough to retire. Together by knowing our numbers we can help change this statistic.”