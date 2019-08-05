Where to find exam results help and support

With young people across Scotland receiving their exam results tomorrow (Tuesday, August 6), a number of organisations will be on hand to provide advice and support.

For many, it will be a time of celebration, realising all their efforts have been rewarded.

For others, though, there will be disappointment if their marks don’t match up to their expectations or hopes.

Whatever your results, there is help and advice available to help you decide your next move, whether that’s further education or a career, or another option.

And for those concerned or worried about what the future might hold, there is also plenty of support available.

SKILLS DEVELOPMENT SCOTLAND

Call 0808 100 8000

The Exam Results Helpline will be available from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday, August 6, and Wednesday, August 7, and from 9am to 5pm weekdays from Thursday, August 8, until Wednesday, August 14.

Expert careers advisers will be on hand to discuss next steps with young people receiving their results and to provide more information to parents and carers who are keen to understand the choices available.

You can also get in touch with the helpline via Facebook or Twitter and results information and advice is also available on Scotland’s careers website My World of Work

CHILDLINE

Call 0800 1111

Children and young people can call Childline 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Counsellors at the leading children’s charity’s Childline service are poised to help school pupils who are worried about their exam grades.

As well as calling Childline’s free confidential helpline, young people can also send emails to trained counsellors or receive support online via one-to-one chat at the Childline website or by downloading the For Me app

SAMARITANS SCOTLAND

Call 116 123

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free 24 hours a day.

As students receive their results, Samaritans Scotland is reminded young people and families to look after their mental health and ask for help if they’re struggling.

Consider talking to a trusted family member or friend about what you’re feeling, or get in touch with a Samaritans. You can talk about whatever is on your mind.