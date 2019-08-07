These inspirational people all did badly at school - but became huge successes
These is a lot of pressure put on students to perform well in their school exams - but if you don't make the grades, it doesn't mean it's the end of the world.
These inspirational famous faces didn't do too well at school, with some dropping out, failing them exams, or leaving with little or no qualifications, yet still became hugely successful. Here are 15 well-known celebrities who made something of themselves, despite not having a great history with academia.
1. Bill Gates
Best known as the founder of Microsoft, Gates dropped out of Harvard University after just two years and is now worth an estimated 103.8 billion USD.
Weathering a turbulent childhood after appearing in film ET at the age of three, Barrymore entered rehab aged 13 and dropped out of school shortly after, before later becoming a successful actor-turned producer.
Eminem spent three years in the ninth grade due to truancy and poor grades, and later dropped out of school aged 17. He is now one of the most successful rappers of all time and is worth an estimated 210 million USD.