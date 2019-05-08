Unique gift shop opens its doors in Rothesay

An innovative new gift shop called Driftwood has recently opened in Rothesay.

It has been opened by Amanda Farquhar-Scott with help from her assistant manager (Rufus the dog).

They moved to Rothesay from Edinburgh in November last year in order to be near the sea and enjoy a better quality of life.

Amanda has always been creative, having trained as an artistic welder and then running a garden design company.

Whilst walking Rufus along the beach Amanda started to collect shards of Victorian sea pottery from the shore.

It was then that she thought it might be an interesting project turn her hand to making things from objects found along the beach and this led to her opening Driftwood in order to sell her own work as well as the work of others.

Amanda said: “The shop strives to be different – everything in Driftwood is either handmade, designed, or upcycled in Scotland and the shop’s aim is to supply unique one-of-a-kind gifts to the local community as well as to visitors to the island, as well to promote and support Scottish artists and crafters.

“Everything in the shop is affordable and portable and includes jewellery, T-towels, bags, badges, cards, prints, wall hangings and miniature sculptures.

“So if you are looking to treat yourself or your loved ones – then this is definitely the place to come.”

As well as this, there are plans afoot to run summer workshops (for adults and children) in making stained glass, turning vintage tins into clocks, as well as creating driftwood and shell dioramas.

You can be sure of a warm welcome from both Amanda and Rufus and can be found at 34 East Princes Street between the Kettledrum and the Victorian shop.

Amanda is currently offering is offering 10 per cent off selected work if you bring in a copy of the article in this week’s paper.