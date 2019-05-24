Green for go at new Rothesay interiors design business

A couple who recently opened their new interiors design business in Rothesay have been delighted with the response from the community.

The Green on Argyll Street was opened on April 27 by former midwife Trish Squire and shop-fitter and joiner Sean Porter. Trish said: “I have hung up my gloves. I have always been interested in interiors. I’m very artistic and always enjoyed doing creative things.

“This is the perfect creative outlet for me. I have wanted to do it for a while. The kids have gone away to university so we have time to do this now.”

The couple have been delighted with the local response. “It’s far exceeded our expectations,” said Trish.

“The locals are loving it and they have been extremely positive. We just want to keep bringing in new products and new styles for people that are interested.”

The couple spent a long time getting the shop into shape before they opened, particularly given the nature of what the shop provides.

Trish added: “We have rebuilt the shop. It took us 10 weeks. It’s amazing. We want to inspire people, so the look of the shop will help.

“Sean will also be offering his joinery skills from the shop as an extra service.”

The new business saw Trish return home to Bute, with Leicestershire-born Sean. She said: “I’m from the island, I have been away 35 years. It’s nice to be back.

“I used to bring Sean up here on holiday and he fell in love with the island.”

The Green is open Monday to Saturday 10am-5.30pm and Sundays 11am-4pm.