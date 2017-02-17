What’s On: The Roxburgh Quartet hit Rothesay stage tonight

Four-piece string ensemble, The Roxburgh Quartet, will be sure to wow its Rothesay audience tonight (Friday, February 17) at Rothesay Joint Campus.

The Roxburgh Quartet was formed in 2005 with a common vision: to share a passion for the wonderful repertoire for string quartet with as wide an audience as possible.

The Roxburgh Quartet has performed a large repertoire in concerts throughout Scotland.

Comprising violinist s Rachel Spencer and Andrew Lees, viola player Shelagh McKail, and cellist Helen Duncan, their repertoire has included the late Schubert Quartets, programmes of French music and the German Romantics and especially remarkable performances of Bartok’s First Quartet and Scottish contemporary composer James Clapperton’s ‘Shir Corbie Ravin’.

Rachel lives in Glasgow and enjoys a varied freelance career as a soloist and chamber musician. Originally from Holmfirth in West Yorkshire, she studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with Peter Lissauer and James Clark. She has also been an artist for outreach scheme Live Music Now since 2011.

Andrew Lees is a former member of both the Hallé and BBC Philharmonic Orchestras playing viola. He was first a member of the Roxburgh Quartet as the viola player but had to stop after a playing injury. He was delighted to be able to rejoin a few years later however as second violin.

Since returning to Edinburgh he has also concentrated on solo playing, arranging, teaching and conducting. He is the conductor of the Open Orchestra he has conducted many other Edinburgh-based groups including Edinburgh Grand Opera, Edinburgh Musical Theatre and Edinburgh University Savoy Opera Group.

Growing up in Ayrshire, music was always a huge part of Shelagh’s life but it was only after gaining an honours degree in Physiology and Sports Science from the University of Glasgow that she decided to follow a career in music.

Shelagh now enjoys a variety of work; she is No.4 Viola in the Orchestra of Scottish Opera, a member of Roxburgh Quartet and a violin and viola teacher for South Ayrshire Council.

Helen studied at the Royal Northern College of Music with Raphael Sommer. A highlight from this time was being invited to take part in master-classes with Paul Tortellier as part of the Chamber Music Festival in Saint Sernin, France.

Tickets for tonight’s performance are £8 (free to students), and the concert will begin at 7.30pm. Refreshments will also be available during the interval.