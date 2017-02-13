What’s on: ‘Come and Try’ pop-up day

Gillie Banks from Dabbles is holding a ‘Come and Try’ pop-up day on Sunday, February 19, where members of the public are invited to find out more about spinning wool and weaving.

Gillie, who is part of the Vital Spark programme, will show visitors how to spin wool on spinning wheel and drop spindles, weaving on Inkle loom, and how to use tapestry card looms.

The pop-up day runs from 12pm-4pm in the new Bute Island Alliance Shop, 15 Watergate, Rothesay, and entry is priced at £3 per person, or £5 per family.

Why not pop along and try your hand at something new?