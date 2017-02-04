What’s On: Bute Community Swing Band concert this weekend

The island’s very-own community swing band will be performing in Rothesay tomorrow, playing a collection of well-known and much loved tunes.

The swing band, which boasts players of all ages and abilities, will be taking to the stage at the 292 Club in Rothesay on Sunday (February 5) at 2.30pm, playing hits including ‘My Favourite Things’ from ‘The Sound of Music’, ‘I Made it Trorugh the Rain’ by Barry Manilow, ‘Alexander’s Ragtime Band’, and ‘Mack the Knife’, made famous by Bobby Darin.

Tickets are £10 (available in advance from Brechin’s on Bridgend Street, Simply Buteiful, Rothesay post Office, or at the door on the day.