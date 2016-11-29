What’s On: Ballianlay Choir Christmas Concert

You know it’s nearly Christmas when Ballianlay Choir’s Christmas Concert is just around the corner!

Taking place on Wednesday, December 7, at Rothesay Joint Campus, the choir’s annual Christmas concert will be just the ticket to help you enter into the festive spirit.

Under the direction of Fiona Shaw, the choir have been hard at work in preparation for next week’s concert, and audience members are sure to be in for a real treat.

Included in this year’s programme are performances of Rutter’s Angels’ Carol, O’ Holy Night, Christmas Grace, and On Eagle’s Wings.

The choir will also perform Hallelujah by the late Leonard Cohen who died last month, and it just wouldn’t be a Ballianlay Christmas Concert without the now-traditional performance of ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’?

Other performances on the night include solos by Emily Phillips on piano, vocalists Layla Templeton and Mary Spencer, and Karen Keith on flute.

Alison Clarke will also be providing some festive readings.

Tickets, priced £5, are available from choir members, and proceeds from the concert will be divided between the Bute Kidney Patients Support Group’s dialysis unit campaign and Rothesay Academy’s Sailing Initiative.