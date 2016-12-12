What a dame!

It’s panto season - oh, yes it is! - and Rothesay audiences have been treated to yet another fantastic community pantomime courtesy of Achievement Bute and Bute Theatre Co.

The hard work of the cast and crew over the past few months was much in evidence at Friday evening and Saturday afternoon’s performances, as the story of Mother Goose was brought to life on Bute.

The cast of Mother Goose.

A challenge between the Demon King and Fairy Goosedown embroils Dame Mother Goose and her family in a tale of golden eggs and a search for true beauty.

With bailiffs Nifty and Shifty evicting fairytale characters from their homes by order of the Squire, the tenants turn to Dame Mother Goose for shelter. Her son Jack, however, has fallen in love with the Squire’s daughter, Jill - will the Squire think the poor man good enough for his darling daughter?

What do you think?!

And of course, poor Dame Mother Goose is on the look out for a lumber, and the Squire has caught her eye. Queue plenty of laughs as Dame Mother Goose pursues the social-climbing Squire.

Who's afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?

The panto featured a whole host of well-known and much-loved fairytale characters including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Princess Aurora (who was out on her hen do with the other princesses), Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Little Bo Peep, and more.

Superbly choreographed dance numbers had the audience clapping along in time; who knew the Big Bad Wolf was such an excellent DJ!?

The audience had plenty of oportunities to get involved in the show, with members being called out of their seats to help characters, and of course, to boo and hiss the baddie!

With actors of all ages taking to the stage, the production was a fantastic showcase of the island’s talent, and was another resounding success.