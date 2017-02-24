Sat-Art-Day fun on Bute at Mount Stuart

Even though Mount Stuart doesn’t open to the public until March 24, there are plenty of activities taking place behind the scenes for the community to enjoy.

On Saturday, February 25, the first of a monthly series of Sat-Art-Day Creative Workshops takes place, with games and craft activities for all the family.

This month’s event has a carnival theme and will involve masks and music!

The workshops are free and are great fun for adults and children alike.

Taking place on the last Saturday of the month, Sat-Art-Days will run until June from 10.30am to noon, and while the sessions are designed for families with children between the ages of three and 12, the team will try to accommodate both younger and older children.

An informal discussion group on the theme of collecting will also take place on Thursday evenings. If you are as eclectic as the Third Earl of Bute, have a passion for postcards or are simply curious about the collecting habit, then this series of get-togethers is for you.

The programme will take place over four weeks in run up to the opening of Art of Power, Mount Stuart’s joint exhibition with The Hunterian Art Gallery in Glasgow on the Third Earl and his collection.

Each evening - which runs from 5.30pm to 7pm, from February 23 to March 16 - will feature a combination of a speaker’s talk, question and answer session and discussion. Participating collectors will be welcome to share their insights.

Refreshments are provided and there is no cost to taking part.

As if that wasn’t enough, to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 7, Mount Stuart will host a shared lunch and guided walk.

The event is a chance to change your routine, meet some new people, have a chat and maybe to think about changing the world to realise gender equality.

Bring something to eat and share - your fabulous signature dish or a packet of biscuits from the Co-op, as it really is the thought that counts, not a bake-off!

After lunch two of Mount Stuart’s women gardeners will lead everyone on a walk around the Kitchen Garden, answer any questions and share their top tips.

After that the party will return to the Studio for tea and coffee.

Visitors are asked to meet at the Learning Studio at 12.30pm.

Further information on these and other events at www.mountstuart.com/events or by contacting morven@mountstuart.com.

Join in the fun!