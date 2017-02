Showing this week at the Isle of Bute Discovery Cinema is ‘Jackie’ (15).

The film will show at 7.30pm, Friday and Saturday and at 2.30pm on Sunday.

Cinema-goers can also enjoy thriller Split (15) which shoes Monday-Thurs at 7.30pm.

Next week, the Discovery Cinema will be showing T2: Trainspotting. Check this week’s edition for times.