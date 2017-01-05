On screen this week

Showing this week at the Isle of Bute Discovery Cinema is ‘Moana’ (PG) and ‘Sully’ (12A).

Moana is a sweeping, CG-animated adventure about a spirited teenager who sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors’ unfinished quest.

During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demi-god Maui, and together, they traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous fiery creatures and impossible odds.

Catch ‘Moana’ on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm.

On January 15, 2009, Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger (Tom Hanks) tries to make an emergency landing in New York’s Hudson River after US Airways Flight 1549 strikes a flock of geese. Miraculously, all of the 155 passengers and crew survive the harrowing ordeal, and Sullenberger becomes a national hero in the eyes of the public and the media.

Despite the accolades, the famed pilot now faces an investigation that threatens to destroy his career and reputation.

‘Sully’ will be shown on Friday and Saturday, and from Monday to Thursday, at 7.30pm.