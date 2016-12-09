On screen this week

Showing this week at the Isle of Bute Discovery Cinema is Allied (15).

Max Vatan (Brad Pitt) and Marianne Beauséjour (Marion Cotillard) are World War Two operatives who never reveal their true identities. After falling in love during a risky mission, they hope to leave all that double-dealing behind them and start new lives.

Instead, suspicion and danger envelop their marriage as both husband and wife become pitted against each other in an escalating, potentially lethal test that has global consequences.

There is also a midnight screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A) on Wednesday, December 14, with doors opening at 11.30pm.

In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.

