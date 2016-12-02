On screen this week

Showing this week at the Isle of Bute Discovery Cinema is Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (12A).

The year is 1926, and Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) has just completed a global excursion to find and document an extraordinary array of magical creatures.

Arriving in New York for a brief stopover, he might have come and gone without incident were it not for a No-Maj (American for Muggle) named Jacob, a misplaced magical case, and the escape of some of Newt’s fantastic beasts, which could spell trouble for both the wizarding and No-Maj worlds.

For screening times and information on upcoming movies, click here to visit the cinema’s website.