VIDEO: Christmas with Bute Community Band

The island’s community band’s Christmas concert on Tuesday evening in the United Church of Bute proved, if ever there was any doubt, that Bute is bursting with talent.

The band, under the direction of Tony Spencer, was in fine form with excellent performances of Prokofiev’s ‘Troika’, Leroy Anderson’s ‘A Christmas Festival’ and ‘Santa Baby’.

Bute Community Band in action at their Christmas concert in the United Church of Bute on Wednesday evening.

New works, which included ‘The King Across the Water’ and ‘Swahili Folk Hymn’, also received a warm reception from the audience.

The band was also joined by Beth Swan who sang a beautiful rendition of Pie Jesu. Tim Saul also accompanied soloists John Blick and Karen Keith in respective performances of ‘Walking in the Air’ from The Snowman, and ‘Libertango’.

The evening was a great success, with funds raised going back into the band’s coffers for future performances, the purchase of new music and a potential visit to Germany in 2018.