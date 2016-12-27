New Year Jazz at the Vic

New Year Jazz on Monday, January 2, will help keep the party atmosphere going on Bute with a host of weel-kent faces taking to the stage of the Victoria Hotel, Rothesay.

The Tim Saul Septet and Les Gitanes will be providing an afternoon of fantastic entertainment from local performers including Alec Mack on guitar, singer Anna Harrison, and David Gray on drums.

Making their way across the water for the day are trumpeter Robert Henderson and tenor saxophonist Nick Gould, both no stranger to the island’s live music scene.

Robert’s return to Bute will be welcome news to jazz lovers who have heard him live before.

A top class musician, Robert has performed with Bobby Wishart, La Sonera Calaveras, The Bathers, and Oren Marshall, and is a member of ‘A Band Called Quinn’.

Nick is a fluent improviser, comfortable in every environment whether it be a small group or big band.

The founding member of JazzMain, Nick has grown his experience working with a number of giging bands such as the Maria Speight Quintet, Groove Cru and the New Avengers.

As those who’ve attended the New Year Jazz concerts before can attest, it’s a fantastic afternoon of great entertainment and is the perfect solution to chase away the January blues.

Well-known and much-loved jazz and blues classics will have audience members’ fingers and toes tapping along in time, and it’s a great way to discover new works which you might never have come across before.

The gig begins at 2.30pm in the function room of the Victoria Hotel in Rothesay.

Tickets are £12 and are available from Victoria Hotel (01700 500016) or Brechin’s on Bridgend Street (01700 3640).

>> The next winter jazz session to mark in your calendar will see Bute Community Swing Band take to the stage of the 292 Club in Rothesay on Sunday, February 5, under the direction of Tony Spencer.

Tickets are £10 in advance online (head to www.butejazz.com) and on the door subject to availability.

To learn more about Bute Community Band visit their Facebook page.