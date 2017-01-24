Genovia Quartet in music workshop with Achievement Bute

The animal kingdom was brought to life on Saturday afternoon at Rothesay Joint Campus thanks to a four-piece bassoon ensemble.

Genovia Quartet - an all-female­ group formed in 2015­ seeking to challeng­e the traditionalist ­perception of classic­al music - was on the island to give the children of Achievement a music workshop.

The Genovia Bassoon Quartet at Rothesay Joint Campus on Saturday afternoon.

The group, which comprises Rhiannon Carmichael, Gillian Horn, Victoria Jose Lopez Paz, and Ana Rodriguez Garcia, showed the youngsters the diversity of the bassoon, the amazing sounds it can make, and how it can help paint a picture using music.

A few familiar tunes grabbed the children’s attention - in particular, the theme music from Jaws! - and there were opportunities to get involved in music making. We were very impressed by the children’s rhythm section contributions in Pink Panther (see the video above for evidence)!