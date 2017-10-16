Bute quartet preparing to launch jazz season - and new album

Bute musical quartet Les Gitanes will be performing alongside an acclaimed musician to mark the launch of the island’s new jazz season.

Experienced saxophonist and clarinettist John Burgess will top the bill at the launch of the new season at the Victoria Hotel on November 5.

John and Les Gitanes have joined forces to record a colaborative album - A Porter’s Love Call - which they will release at the Victoria concert.

John performed in Rothesay earlier this year, at a Jazz Festival ceremonial concert at the 292 Club.

Having turned professional in 1987, he has played all over the world including in the USA, Canada, North Africa and the Middle East, and featured on over 100 recordings with musicians including Digby Fairweather, Forrie Cairns, Ian Bateman, Jim Fryer, Jim Mullen, Tom Kincaid, Stephanie Trick, Amy Roberts and Max Bygraves.

Isle of Bute Jazz Festival director Michael Archbold said: “John slips effortlessly from 1920s and 30s style hot jazz to spontaneous music via the funky and gospel-drenched sounds of classic Blues mainstream swing.”

Gypsy quartet Les Gitanes is made up of Tim Saul on acoustic guitar, Alec Mack, on acoustic guitar, Keith McIntyre on rhythm guitar and Paul McKay on upright bass.

It was formed as a trio four years ago, having been inspired by the likes of Glasgow-based Rose Room and Havana Swing from Dundee, with Keith turning it into a quartet a year later.

Tickets cost £12 and will be available through Brechin’s on Bridgend Street, at butejazz.com or on the door.