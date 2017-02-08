Bute band swings into action

The island’s very own community swing band took to the stage of the 292 Club on Sunday for an afternoon of excellent entertainment.

The band, which comprises both professional and amateur instrumentalists, filled the room with the sounds of much-loved and very well-known swing classics including ‘Mack the Knife’, ‘Bandstand Boogie’, and ‘Alexander’s Ragtime Band’.

Other well-known tunes given a swing facelift include ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’, ‘I Made it Through the Rain’, ‘What I Did for Love’, and ‘Blueberry Hill’. The latter song saw a few audience members singing along in time.

The theme tune from The Muppets proved another popular tune - the slide whistle definitely caught the audience’s attention!

With a brief interval, there were plenty of chances for the audience to buy raffle tickets. Combined with ticket sales, the money raised will be added to band funds which will allow for the purchase of new music, and will hopefully also help support the band in its plans to visit Rothesay’s twin town of Sulzbach-Rosenberg in Bavaria next year.

Under the direction of Tony Spencer, the swing band features members of the Bute Community Band - a concert band boasting players of all ages and abilities which was formed in 2011.

It was recognised that after leaving school there are limited opportunities for musicians to play in an ensemble setting on the island. And so Bute Community Band was born.

The band has grown significantly since its early days and has performed at a number of community events including the Queen’s 90th birthday street party last summer, Loch Fyne Food Fair, Ballianlay Choir concerts, the closing weekend of Rothesay Pavilion, and more.

Rehearsing on Tuesday nights in the church centre of the United Church of Bute (7pm for swing band, 7.30pm for concert band), new players will be made very welcome.

Maybe it’s been some years since you’ve played, or perhaps you were given an instrument as a Christmas gift and are keen to have some fun while you learn?

Whatever the reason, why not pop up to rehearsals - which kicked off earlier this week - and join the fun?

>> For more information on Bute Community Band or to get in contact, visit their Facebook page.