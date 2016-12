On Monday, December 12, Bute Astronomical Society will hold its last meeting of this year.

The evening’s programme includes ‘The Earth’s Expansion Tectonic Theory’ presented by Annie Newton, followed by ‘Plate Tectonics’ presented by Alan Rew, and ‘A Very Truthful Story’ presented by Ed Buckley.

The meeting takes place at 7.30pm in St Paul’s Church Hall in Deanhood Place, Rothesay. Access is free and all are welcome.