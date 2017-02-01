Celebratory ball marks Calum’s Cabin’s tenth anniversary

A ball marking the tenth anniversary of island charity, Calum’s Cabin, will be held in Glasgow later this month.

Twelve-year-old Calum Speirs was diagnosed with a brain tumour and tragically died on February 16, 2007 after battling for more than a year.

It was Calum’s wish that families with sick children be able to enjoy a holiday together on Bute and to make memories together.

Calum’s family - his mum Caroline, dad Duncan, and twin sister Jenna - made enquiries about renting a caravan on the island but the support from islanders, businesses and the wider community was such that the plan was changed and a purpose-built cabin was built instead.

The charity, to date, has helped over 800 families by providing luxury accommodation for a week at a time across three locations on Bute - Calum’s Cabin at Straad, Calum’s Cabin at Eastlands Park, and by Mount Stuart.

To mark their tenth anniversary, a special celebratory ball is being held in Glasgow’s Crowne Plaza Hotel on Saturday, February 18 with dinner and entertainment guaranteeing a fantastic evening.

There are three options open to attend the ball. The premium tables are priced at £1,500 and include attendance at a pre-dinner drinks reception in the hotel, a four-course dinner including a half-bottle of wine per person, and recognition on the evening as an event sponsor. Tables for ten people cost £800 and include attendance at the pre-dinner drinks reception and a four-course dinner. Individual tickets are priced at £80.

For more information on the ball or to book your ticket email kylie.forrest@klevents.co.uk.