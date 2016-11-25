Carols by Candlelight charity service at Mount Stuart

The 25th annual Carols by Candlelight service in Mount Stuart’s Marble Chapel takes place on Monday, December 19, with all proceeds going to an island charity.

The service, organised by Ian Sinclair, has raised over £20,000 since its inception for a number of local and national charities. This year’s service will see all proceeds going to the Bute Dialysis Unit campaign in memory of Lyn Bulloch who was a stalwart member of the service choir and sadly passed away in March of this year.

Readings, festive music and song will be enjoyed in the stunning surroundings of Mount Stuart’s Marble Chapel, with mince pies and mulled wine available afterwards in the Great Hall.

Tickets are £6, available from Wm. Skelton & Co, Castle Chambers, High Street in Rothesay during office hours.