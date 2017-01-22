Bute Swing Band ready to hit Rothesay stage

Bute Community Swing Band is hard at work in preparation for its first solo gig early next month in Rothesay.

The swing band, under the direction of Tony Spencer, has performed at a number of events over the years including the Isle of Bute Jazz Festival and Loch Fyne Food Fair, but this will be the first time the band has held a concert in its own right.

Taking place on Sunday, February 5, in the 292 Club in Rothesay, the band has a bumper programme of much-loved and well-known tunes including Alexander’s Ragtime Band, Rock Around the Clock, Night Train, Mack the Knife, and more.

The music kicks off at 2.30pm, and tickets are £10 and available in advance from Brechin’s on Bridgend Street, Simply Buteiful, or on the door on the day subject to availability.