Bute performers in first-ever Glasgow Tattoo

The first-ever Glasgow Tattoo - which runs from January 19-21 - will feature three local faces among those taking part in the showcase of musicians and dancers from Scotland and beyond.

Drummer Lydia Nellis will perform as part of Lomond and Clyde Pipe Band.

Robyn Horsburgh is in the Nicola Grant School of Dance, and will be dancing in the Glasgow Tattoo Highland Dance Troupe.

Piper Daniel McDermott, who plays with Inverary and District Pipe Band, will also be performing as part of the National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland.

The Glasgow Tattoo - organised by Belfast Tattoo Limited - will be under the control of current World Champion Adult Drum Major, Brian Wilson MBE, Lomond and Clyde Pipe Band, who has held the title twice previously.

He has travelled extensively all over the world to compete in major Championships and Tattoos which include America, South Africa, New Zealand, Belgium, Germany, and Australia.

Best of luck to Lydia, Robyn and Daniel!