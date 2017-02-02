A new music programme for the island’s youngsters is well under way with Achievement Bute.

Belt it oot, Bute! is an amazing opportunity for children and young people on Bute to work with a group of highly skilled and hugely talented young Scottish professional musicians over a 12-week period from January to March 2017.

At weekly workshops - which are completely free - there will be opportunities for children aged nine and over to take part in creative music-making sessions exploring composition, songwriting, instrument and vocal participation skills. Children who need any additional support to participate will be able to access support directly from Achievement Bute. Places are limited and likely to be highly sought after.

All the musicians are part of the Live Music Now Scotland scheme, established in 1977 by legendary violinist Yehudi Menuhin with the purpose of supporting emerging artists at the outset of their careers while bringing high quality live music into areas of the community where access to opportunities is limited

To register your child or to find out more contact Achievement Bute on (01700) 505558.