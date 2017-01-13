Bardic Trio ready for Bute stage

Bute Arts Society kicks off its 2017 programme next weekend with Bardic Trio.

Comprising Scottish tenor, Jamie MacDougall, guitarist Matthew McAllister, and Welsh harpist Sharron Griffiths, the trio has grown fast in popularity.

The genesis of the trio was inspired when Jamie met with the renowned Mexican Harpist, Angel Padilla Crespo for a concert tour of Mexico. In 2013, the line-up changed to include Sharron and the new trio were very positively received by audiences and critics alike during their inaugural concert tour of Scotland.

Bardic Trio commissioned eminent Scottish composers, Eddie McGuire and Alasdair Nicolson to arrange new settings of Welsh, Scots and Orcadian traditional songs including Burns and the Balfour Song Book.

Recent performances include the St Magnus Festival in Orkney, Passauer Saiten Festival in Germany, Three Choirs Festival in Worcester, broadcast live on BBC Radio Scotland during Celtic Connections in Glasgow, and the Classical Guitar Retreat on the Isle of Cumbrae.

Born in Glasgow, Jamie MacDougall, since 2001, has been the ‘nation’s voice’ for classical music on BBC Radio Scotland presenting Grace Notes and Classics Unwrapped.

His voice can be heard regularly presenting for BBC Radio 3 and for 15 years he’s anchored the BBC Proms in the Park as part of the Last Night of the Proms Festivities.

Sharron Griffiths is in great demand as a soloist, chamber and orchestral musician in recitals both on the concert platform, recording and TV and radio broadcasts, playing at many prestigious concert halls all over the world.

Matthew McAllister is widely regarded as one of the most exciting and talented Classical Guitarists in Europe. Matthew has been delighting audiences worldwide with his insightful performances and effortless presentation in a concert career spanning well over a decade.

The trio’s programme on Friday, January 20 at Trinity Church includes works by Robert Burns, and Irish and Welsh folksongs, as well as the Balfour Song Book, and will be a superb evening’s entertainment.

Tickets for the concert - which starts at 7.30pm - are £8 at the door, and students go free.

Refreshments will also be served during the interval.