On screen on Bute this week

Showing this week at the Isle of Bute Discovery Cinema is ‘Rogue One’ A Star Wars Story’ (12A), and ‘Moana’ (PG).

In Rogue One, part of the Star Wars universe, is an all-new epic adventure.

In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction.

Meanwhile, Moana is the newest offering from Disney.

Moana, the strong-willed daughter of the chief in a Polynesian tribe, is chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with a goddess.

When a blight strikes her island, Moana sets sail in search of Maui, a legendary demigod, in the hope of saving her people.

These listings are from Friday, December 23.

Rogue One will show Friday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm.

Moana will show on Saturday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 2.30pm.

The cinema is closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day.