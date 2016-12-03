Author proves crime pays!

At last week’s meeting of the North Bute Literary Society, members enjoyed a very interesting and amusing conversation with the well-known author Caro Ramsay.

Although she writes sometimes quite gory crime novels, Caro interspersed answering questions from the audience with some very funny anecdotes about herself and her fellow writers within the genre.

Caro described how she started as a writer. It was simply to keep herself amused whilst confined to a hospital bed over several months. Today she has had seven books published and her latest was posted to her editor only two days earlier.

The audience questions prompted explanations about the relationship an author has with her editor, publisher, PR and marketing people. This can be supportive and encouraging but also quite controlling. For example, Caro always has to wear black when talking at book events because that is the public’s image and expectation of a crime writer.

Caro’s books are set in Glasgow and she often has to discuss with her London based editor the use of vernacular words such as dunt, messages (shopping), dwam and ‘a close’. For the latter, the editor suggested using ‘foyer’ which didn’t sit comfortably into the story.

Although the subject material for crime novels is necessarily nasty and brutish at times, Caro Ramsay proved to be very entertaining and provoked much laughter from her audience.

The Lit members are looking forward to a Christmas meal together in December and will meet again on January 10, 2017, when Owain Jones will give a talk entitled “O Brave New World, That Has Such People In’t !”.