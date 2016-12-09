Veterans’ success at Bute Golf Club

Old guys ruled in the eighth round of Bute Golf Club’s Winter League on Saturday when two veterans of the links beat all younger opponents to finish in first and second place.

Peter Martin and Sandy Long - both in their seventies - rolled back the years to produce their best performances of the tournament and led the way on a day of low scoring.

Retired farmer Martin reaped the reward of a successful midweek practice round as he ran out the winner with a tally of 45 stableford points - three clear of nearest challenger Long.

The highlight of the round for the 25-handicapper came at the 17th hole where he rolled in a birdie putt reminiscent of his play almost 30 years ago when he won the McArthur Cup in the same tournament of 1987 and 1989.

The high point for runner-up Long, playing off a handicap of 24, was over the 14th and 15th holes where he scored back-to-back threes which boosted his scorecard on a remarkable round of 42 points which included three triple bogeys.

Robert McKirdy struck a blow for the “youngsters” by returning the best scratch score of the competition with level-par 68.

The five-handicapper produced flawless golf over the final seven holes, which included five threes, on his way to completing a back-nine in three-under-par 31.

McKirdy finished in third place on 41 points with John McBride (9), Colin Cuthbert (27) and David Bryden (10) all sharing fourth place on 39 points.

The competition scratch score was 64 (40 stableford points).

The ninth round of the tournament, sponsored by Stephen Thomas of Optimize Financial Solutions, Ltd., will be played on Saturday with the usual 8.30am ballot at the clubhouse.