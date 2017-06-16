Sun shines down on memorial tournament for Archie Shaw

Golfers turned out in force for the Archie Shaw Memorial Trophy at Rothesay Golf Club last weekend.

Despite the rather damp start on Saturday, there were numerous four man teams competing in the event.

The competition was a best two net scores format and as usual produced some very good scoring.

The winners were Jim McAlister, Scott McAlister, Derek Smith and Duncan Simpson with a score of 115, in second place with 117 came Michael Murty, Ivan Cowie, Colin Spear and Liam Shanks. George Reynolds with Allan Smith Snr., George Hanson and Stuart Robertson finishing in third on 119.

Closest to the hole prizes were won by Craig Charker, Geo Reynolds, Jim McAlister and I. Walls from Dunoon.

Thanks once again to the Shaw family for their continued sponsorship of this event.

The Friday Summer League, sponsored by John Murray, Plumbers, continued this week.

A splendid score of 66 -1=65 was good enough to ensure that Iain White won this week’s contest. It also gave him a nice .2 break.

Allan Smith Jnr finished in second spot on net 67.

The Cyclops bogey on Sunday was won by Jimmy Ewing who finished 4 up on the ‘Colonel’, finishing close behind came a group of players on 3 up - David Coll, John Hogarth, Craig Charker, Frank Lee and Willie Glen.

The summer league continues (today) Friday and the June Medal will be played on Sunday

Over at Bute Golf Club, the intrepid trio of Richie Smith, Stuart Wilson, and John Kernaghan were, for the second successive week, the only players to complete 18 holes in the awful weather which beset the June Medal on Saturday.

Smith led the way to take first place with an impressive score of net 65 playing off a handicap of 18 while Kernaghan (14) was second on net 70 with Wilson (12) two strokes further adrift.

The competition scratch score was 65.

Donald Standaloft will begin the defence of his title on Saturday when the club championship gets underway with the first of two 18-hole stroke-play qualifying rounds. The two-handicapper, who is also club champion at Port Bannatyne GC, will be bidding for his fifth title win at Kingarth.

The top eight qualifiers go forward to the match-play stages while those from ninth to 16th place will contest the Cuthbertson Cup in the “Wee Championship” handicap competition.

The usual ballot will be held at the clubhouse at 8.30am on Saturday.