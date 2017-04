Twenty hardy souls from Port Bannatyne Golf Club braved the wet and windy weather on Sunday morning for the pairs stableford.

Reduced to 12 holes, third place on count back went to Matt and Ryan Leitch 27 points, runners up on 27 points, the evergreen Jim Bicker and Jim Thom.

But taking the pot and prizes with 29 points were captain John Black and Sam Jamieson.