St Andrew’s Primary goes for gold!

St Andrew’s Primary School was presented with a Gold Award from sportscotland on Thursday - the first primary on the island to receive one, and only the second in the whole of Argyll and Bute.

The sportscotland Gold School Sport Award was presented to staff and children in recognition of the school’s innovation and achievement in delivering physical education and extra-curricular sport.

There are currently 158 Gold Schools, 281 Silver and 92 Bronze across Scotland.

Before accepting the award, the pupils of the school led an audience filled with family and friends of the school through some of St Andrew’s programmes which includes an after-school hockey club and multi-sport club, as well as recognition of pupils’ sports achievements outside of the school.

Staff achievement was also highlighted in the presentation, with teaching assistants and staff members undertaking additional training such as disability inclusion training which allows for career-long professional development.

Lorna Jackson of sportscotland, who visited the school on Thursday to present the award, said: “I have to congratulate you as a school in achieving this award.

“It’s all about sport, not just PE, but after-school sport and participation in local clubs, and it’s important that you recognise and thank those who make those clubs possible.

“For a small school, this is a tremendous achievement and you should all be very proud of yourselves.”

Jacqueline Shields, principal teacher of St Andrew’s Primary, said: “I’m so very proud of all our children for their hard work, and would like to thank our school staff, our dedicated parents, and our community partners at Argyll and Bute Council.”