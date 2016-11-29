Sam wins par 3 challenge at the Port

Sam Jamieson was the worthy winner of the par 3 challenge which took place on Sunday at Port Bannatyne.

His net 35 was good enough to beat Roddie Leitch into second place.

This Sunday is week four of the Rothesay Motor Services Winter League. Fixtures as follows:

8.30am Fisher/Reid V Ivory/Leitch

8.40am Webster/McPhail v Lintermans/Dunn

8.50am Shaw/Jardine v Livingstone/Mc Arthur

9am Jamieson/Black v Leitch/Leitch

9.10am Standaloft/Whitelaw v Whitelaw/Mckirdy

9.20am Stewart/Hinshelwood v Turnbull/Maltman

9.30am Thom/McIntyre v Dunn/Marshall

9.40am Dunn/Dunn v Shanks/Greer

The Salmon Leap will continue on Saturdays throughout the winter with a 1pm ballot time.