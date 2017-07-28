Rothesay’s senior golfers retain the MacMillan Qauich again

The Isle of Bute Senior League has been won by golfers from Rothesay Golf Club.

The home team had to win all four matches against Bute GC to retain the McMillan Quaich.

This was accomplished on a very warm day with a few sweaty palms evident.

Rothesay had three games in the bag when Messrs Leckie and Simpson came down the 18th one up on John McFie and Peter Martin.

The visitors were each receiving a stroke at the last hole.

With his partner out of the hole with a lost ball (reward to finder) Jock Simpson put his tee shot on the green and successfully two putted for a one up victory.

A fine win for Rothesay with commiserations to runner up Port Bannatyne and thanks to Bute for being such sporting opponents.

Also at Rothesay, the Friday Summer league, sponsored by John Murray, Plumbers continued.

Craig Charker produced his best round of the year with a gross 67-5=62, this was 4 shots better than Bobby Liddell and Frank Lee who both posted net 66’s.

The July Medal was played on Sunday in pleasant weather. Steven McDonald won Div 1 with the best gross and net score of the day.

His round of 70-7=63 was four better than Angus Murray 72-5=67 with Stephen Reynolds third on net 68.

Hughie Charker produced the best score in Div 2 with a net 67 which was one better than John Murray on net 68.

Billy McFarlane had the best score in Div 3 his 83-15=68 was a shot in front of Stewart Hogarth.

This coming week the Summer league continues and on Saturday the Argyll and Bute Summer meeting will be played at Rothesay.

The draw sheet is in the locker room.

The Esso Tiger sponsored by Bute Motor Company takes place on Sunday.

Up at Port Bannatyne, a total of 52 golfers took part in the Bute Motor Company four man scramble on Sunday over the Course.

Winners on the day with an amazing score of nett 46 was Iain McFarlane, Ali Shaw, Graham and Greig Fisher.

Runners up were team Shanks - Liam, Davie Greer, Alan Stewart and Sam Jamieson.

This left last week’s winners, the Leitch family in third place.

Well done to all that took part and a big thank you to Roddie Shaw and family for their sponsorship and continued support of the club.