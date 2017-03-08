Presidential role for long-serving Frazer

Bute Golf Club has paid tribute to long-serving official Frazer Robinson by conferring on him the position of honorary club president.

Mr Robinson had earlier intimated his intention to retire as honorary secretary, a role in which he had served for almost 16 years, as well to years a club captain.

Frazer was a much-valued guiding influence at a time of great transition for the club when officials negotiated sole occupancy of the Kingarth course, on what was land previuosly shared with livestock from a neighbouring farm.

Captain Lyle praised the part which Mr Robinson had played in the rapid development of the club, particularly over the past seven years, and stressed that they would continue to benefit from his guidance in his new role.