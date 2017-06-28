Port hosts first inter-club tournament of the season

Port Bannatyne Golf Club hosted the first outing of the Firth of Clyde Golf League which has been running successfully for over 40 years amongst clubs along the Clyde estuary.

The league, which has a new format this year, saw five of the original eight clubs take part - Port Bannatyne, Rothesay, Gourock, Cowal and Millport.

The league’s first match last Sunday was staged in very windy and testing conditions on a course that was presented in very good condition along with first class catering.

The new format also managed to attract local sponsors for each home fixture with Macs Bar, Rothesay, sponsoring the home fixture at Port Bannatyne.

Despite home advantage, it was Cowal Golf Club who were the biggest winners of the day with an impressive three wins and a half closely followed by by the host club with two wins wins and a half.

Nearest the pin winners were James Dainty (Cowal) 4th hole, Robert Turnbull (Port Bannatyne) 10th hole, and George Reynolds (Rothesay) 18th hole.

The prize for biggest win on the day went to Donald Standaloft and Alastair Shaw (Port Bannatyne) 5&4 against Gourock GC.

The next round of league matches will be played over Rothesay Golf Club on Sunday, August 13.

The Firth of Clyde League would like to thank Port Bannatyne Golf Club for the use of their course.

Also at Port Bannatyne, this Saturday sees the Hector Linden Qualifier while on Sunday, it is the July Medal.

Ettrick Bay Summer Cup continues on Wednesday nights while entry sheets are on noticeboard for Rothesay Motors Four Man Scramble on July 23.