Nominate your golf club for national award

Has your golf club achieved success in 2016? Do you know someone who has made a significant contribution to the sport at local, regional or national level? If so, the Scottish Golf Awards want to hear from you.

Nominations are now open for the Scottish Golf Club and Volunteer of the Year awards which celebrate those who have gone above and beyond to make a difference over the past year. Four finalists, plus their guests, in each category will be invited to attend the 2017 Scottish Golf Awards where the winners will be presented with their accolade on stage. The Club of the Year will also receive a grant of £1,500 to support a future club project or local initiatives.

The star-studded event takes place at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Friday, February 24, 2017, hosted by Deacon Blue drummer and BBC presenter Dougie Vipond alongside broadcaster Alison Walker. The evening celebrates the achievements of Scotland’s golfers and golf clubs over the past 12 months while raising money for Beatson Cancer Charity and the Scottish Golf Charity which helps increase junior participation.

Last year’s ceremony, attended by sporting stars including Scotland football manager Gordon Strachan, curling’s Eve Muirhead and former Scotland rugby captain Andy Nicol, saw David Drew crowned Volunteer of the Year for his outstanding work as captain of Haddington Golf Club.

“It came as a shock to be nominated and then shortlisted, and to win it was unbelievable,” said David. “Once you think about it, you realise you do put in a lot of hours and hard work and it’s nice to know that people appreciate it.

“We had a get together at the club to celebrate and put some money behind the bar which was my way of thanking all the people who volunteer and help at the club, as I may have been the one winning the award, but without them, it would not have happened.”

The Club of the Year award previously celebrated the great work being done to grow the game at junior level but now recognises the efforts of those involved in developing all aspects of golf. Prestonfield in Edinburgh won last year’s title for continuing to increase junior participation and membership through their successful ClubGolf coaching programme.

ClubGolf Co-ordinator Liz Taylor said: “It’s nice to be recognised and rewarded for all the work the coaches and volunteers put in over 35 weeks of the year. The grant we received means we can buy equipment for the children and a large storage container which can also be used for coaching sessions in bad weather.

“It was fantastic to win as it raises the profile of the club and attracts more people who then want to be involved. We ran five summer camps this year and increased our junior members from 178 to 213. I have had a lot of clubs contacting me to ask what we’re doing and I’ve been trying to help them too.”

Entries for the Club and Volunteer of the Year awards close at 9am on Monday, January 9, 2017, with short-listed finalists being announced by a panel of judges thereafter. To make your nomination, simply download the form and complete the details at the following links: Club of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.