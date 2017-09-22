Up to 400 cyclists ensure Wheelers’ festival is a continued success story

Organisers have praised competitors who took part in last weekend’s Bute Wheelers ‘Festival of Cycling’ event.

Wheelers spokesman Murray Doyle said: ‘‘That’s another Cycling Weekend over and it has been fantastic effort and success for all involved.

‘‘We staged six races over two days, in the rain and cold air of Saturday and dry warmth of Sunday, and so many cyclists went home tired but happy with their trip to Bute.’’

Between 300 and 400 cyclists took part with the age ranging from eight to late 70s.

The cyclists were predominantly from West of Scotland area, but there were also significant numbers from further afield, including a number from south of the border.

Among them were some of Scotland’s best time triallists and road racers.

Murray added: ‘‘As always a number of Bute Wheelers members got stuck in and did very well, in particular big shout out for Reuben Doyle and Rachel Dunn who were superb up the Serpentine.

Among the top prizewinners were yellow jersey winner Martin Lonie, who won the Bute Bike Shed Serpentine hillclimb and the APR road race, while also featuring well up in the 2-up team time trial and 10mile time trial.

Chris Smart, one of best time triallists in Scotland, yet again won the 10mile time trial, covering the distance in an average speed of nearly 29 miles per hour, his time of 21.08 mins is a course record

Leading local cyclists were Murray Doyle, who won his age category in the Serpentine event; Lewis Blair who came second in the Novice road race; and Vicky O’Reilly, who was best female Bute Wheeler over the weekend.

The following were the main prize winners:

Junior Serpentine Hillclimb winners - 1st Junior: Scott Howieson, Glasgow Riderz, 0:51:03; 2nd Junior: Finn McHenry, East Kilbride RC, 1:03:20

Serpentine Hillclimb winners - 1st Gent: Martin Lonie, Claycross RT, 2:05:30; 1st Lady: Lynsey Curran, Dooleys RT, 1:42:22; 1st Junior: George Higgins, Birkenhead NE CC, 2:08:30.

2up Round the Island Team Time Trial winners - 1 Gordon Murdoch and Douglas Watson, Icarus Racing, 46:57; 2 Tam Gordon and Chris Smart, GTR, 47:54; 3 Frank Montague and Dan Smith, TS Racing Team-OTR, 48:57.

10 mile Time Trial winners - 1st Gent: Chris Smart, GTR, 21.08; 1st Lady: Lynsey Curran, Dooleys RT, 24:31; 1st Junior: Ross Turner, Adept Precision RT, 23:02.

Novice 20miles Road Race - 1st Gent: Gerard Deeley, Johnstone Wheelers; 1st Lady: Zara Mair;

APR 40 miles - 1st Gent: Martin Lonie, Claycross RT; 1st Lady: Jesse Mitchell, Dooleys RT; 1st Junior: George Higgins, Birkenhead NE CC.