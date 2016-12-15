Successful year for Bute dancers

Dancers from the Anne McIlroy School of Dance finished off a very successful year in style, after competing at competitions and festivals all over Scotland.

Their achievements can be seen in their impressive collection of trophies, with Summer, Mollie and Eilidh holding their Cowal Trophies.

The dancers finished their year of competitions with an event in Beith on Saturday.

In Saturday’s beginners section Summer Leonard was awarded 1 First, 2 Seconds, 2 Thirds and 1 Fifth and Eilidh McTaggart was awarded 1 First, 3 Thirds, 2 Fourths and a Fifth, both adding to their ever growing collection.

Amy Jardine was awarded 2 Thirds, 2 Fourths and a Sixth in the 7 years section.

In the Novice section Harry Aiken was awarded 1 First and 4 Seconds, while sister Mollie was awarded 3 Firsts, 2 Seconds and a Third, winning the trophy for National dances.

In addition, Elena McMillan was placed in the Premier Section and Rachel Cameron was awarded 3 Seconds and 1 Third place in the Primary section.

On the following day, Harry and Mollie competed again in Port Glasgow, with Harry awarded 2 Firsts, 2 Seconds and 3 Thirds, winning the trophy for best Highland Fling and runner-up trophy, while Mollie gained 3 Firsts, 4 Seconds and the trophy for Best Dancer Overall.

Ten senior dancers also took part in a display at the St Andrew’s Ceilidh, rounding off a very busy day for Molly Doyle who had also competed in an Extreme Outdoor Challenge, which included fresh water swimming!

Two trophy holders, Effie Doyle and Robyn Shaw, were unable to make the trophy display at the Anne Mcllroy School of Dance Studio however all have had a very successful season and can rightly be very proud of themselves.

These fabulous dancers are amazing young people who are extremely dedicated and as one visitor recently remarked: “It is a joy to watch their skill in dancing”. They are a credit to their parents, the Anne McIlroy School of Dance and, of course, the island of Bute itself.

Well done dancers, parents, and teachers Miss Anne and Kathryn. Best of luck to you all in 2017 - we look forward to hearing of your success over the next 12 months!