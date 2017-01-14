Rothesay swimmer in training event with Olympian

A Rothesay swimmer was among those who took part in a special training event led by Olympic swimmer, Ross Murdoch, recently.

Robyn Horsburgh took part in the Strathmore Do More Challenge swimming workshop on Friday, January 6, held at Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow where the Olympian won Commonwealth Golf in 2014.

Twenty-two-year-old Ross, from Balloch, competed in the 100m breast-stroke in Rio and, after reaching the semi-finals, was back in Glasgow to share his experiences as part of a special one-to-one training session to help motivate and inspire swimmers closer to home to achieve their personal goals.

With the aim of encouraging Scots to become more active and lead healthier lifestyles, the Strathmore Do More Challenge launched last year as part of a social media competition challenging Scots of all ages and levels of ability to share photos getting active and having fun.

Ross said: “The response to the Strathmore Do More Challenge was fantastic and I really enjoyed meeting competition winners to share in their passion for swimming as well as helping to give them advice on how improve their technique and confidence in the pool.

“Swimming is one of the most accessible activities to participate in no matter what your age or ability. It’s also really fun and rewarding and I’d encourage anyone to get down to their local pool and do more in the New Year.”