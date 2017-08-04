Rothesay  stages its triples event

Last Sunday saw the David Walton Memorial being staged at Rothesay Bowling Club.

There was a fantastic turn out which saw balloted triples take on each other with the highest up team taking the prize.

The winners were Cathy McMurchie, Ian Downie and Allan Cowan, with the runners up being Hugh McCormack, Agnes Connell and John Gilchrist.

The club would like to thank everyone who provided food for the afternoon and the Dorothy Walton for her continued kind sponsorship.

This Sunday, August 6, sees Rothesay take on Campbeltown Argyll at home for a place in the semi-finals of the Top Ten, play starts at 1.30pm and everyone is welcome to come and support the team.