Badminton player Sarah Sidebottom was in great form last weekend when she and partner Christopher Grimley won the Scottish mixed doubles championship.

Sarah (16) and Christopher were top seeds in the Under 17 event at Motherwell’s Ravenscraig facility and it showed being unbeaten on their way to victory in the final.

Sarah also competed in the girls doubles, finishing runners-up with partner Lauren Middleton, and finished fourth in the girls singles event.