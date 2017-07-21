Rothesay ladies win county triples

Rothesay Bowling Club won the county triples at the Ladies Argyll and Bute Bowling Championships in Campbeltown last Saturday

Lady bowlers Susan Selkirk, Mavis Knowles and Aileen Sloan took the triples championship, a fantastic achievement for the local club.

This Saturday, July 22 sees the Gents Argyll and Bute Championships take place in Cowal.

The qualifiers from the island are: Singles - Craig McKellar (Rothesay), Pairs - David and Iain McMurchie (Rothesay), Triples - Peter Thomson, Donald McKellar and Allan Cowan (Rothesay), Fours - Craig Beattie, Stuart Gilchrist, John Gilchrist and David Reynolds (Rothesay) and Senior Fours - John Preston, Gordon Turner, Ronnie McCrae and Danny Bowie (Ardbeg).