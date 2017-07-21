Rothesay ladies win county triples

Search

Rothesay ladies won the County triples

Rothesay Bowling Club won the county triples at the  Ladies Argyll and Bute  Bowling Championships in Campbeltown last Saturday

Lady bowlers Susan  Selkirk, Mavis Knowles and Aileen Sloan took the triples championship, a fantastic achievement for the local club.

This Saturday, July 22 sees the Gents Argyll and Bute  Championships take place in Cowal.

The qualifiers from the  island are: Singles - Craig McKellar (Rothesay), Pairs - David and Iain McMurchie (Rothesay), Triples - Peter Thomson, Donald McKellar and Allan Cowan (Rothesay), Fours - Craig Beattie, Stuart Gilchrist, John Gilchrist and David Reynolds (Rothesay) and Senior Fours - John Preston, Gordon Turner, Ronnie McCrae and Danny Bowie (Ardbeg).